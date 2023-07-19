Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.3 days.

Experian Stock Performance

EXPGF traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293. Experian has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

