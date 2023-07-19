Family Firm Inc. Buys Shares of 4,307 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

NYSE:PHM opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $82.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

