Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Decreased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fastenal worth $53,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. 1,140,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,927. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

