Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ferrovial Trading Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS FRRVY traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. 2,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $33.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ferrovial in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

