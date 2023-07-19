Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €48.14 ($54.09) and last traded at €49.38 ($55.48). Approximately 28,093 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.54 ($55.66).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.56.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.