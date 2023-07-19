Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 36.5% in June

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the first quarter worth $494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 284,622 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period.

Finance Of America Companies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 52,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Finance Of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

