Financial Analysis: ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

ASMPT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Soitec pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASMPT pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Soitec pays out -19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get ASMPT alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASMPT and Soitec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASMPT N/A N/A N/A $2.23 3.74 Soitec N/A N/A N/A ($1.64) -47.41

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Soitec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASMPT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.1% of ASMPT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ASMPT and Soitec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASMPT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Soitec 1 0 9 0 2.80

Soitec has a consensus price target of $214.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.24%. Given Soitec’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soitec is more favorable than ASMPT.

Profitability

This table compares ASMPT and Soitec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASMPT N/A N/A N/A Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ASMPT beats Soitec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASMPT

(Get Free Report)

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment provides assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Soitec

(Get Free Report)

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and 5G smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI; Smart photonics-SOI; Smart Imager-SOI; Auto Smartsic; Connect RF-GaN; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.