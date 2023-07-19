First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.26

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 106239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 407,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,282,000.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

