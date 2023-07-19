First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.26

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 106239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
