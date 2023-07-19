First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.26

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVYGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 106239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 407,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,282,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.