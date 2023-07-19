Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 175,043 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,043 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $872,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.55. The stock had a trading volume of 549,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

