Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $778.59 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,341,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,598 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Block worth $778,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,237 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,545. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.42. 1,488,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,037,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.81. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.