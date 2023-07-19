Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 32,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 133,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Flame Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.
In other Flame Acquisition news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 47,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $484,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,171,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,925,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 325,692 shares of company stock worth $3,310,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.
