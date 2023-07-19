Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 32,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 133,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Flame Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flame Acquisition news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 47,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $484,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,171,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,925,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 325,692 shares of company stock worth $3,310,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flame Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 628,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

Further Reading

