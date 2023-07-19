Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in June

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Focus Graphite Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FCSMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,493. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

About Focus Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.