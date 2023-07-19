Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in June

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Focus Graphite Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FCSMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,493. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

About Focus Graphite

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.