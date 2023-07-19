FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.75. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 12.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FormFactor by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

