Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$58.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS opened at C$56.04 on Friday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.87.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.09. Fortis had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.998954 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

