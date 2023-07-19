Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

FSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,636,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.65 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.