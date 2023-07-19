Frax Share One Day Volume Reaches $18.42 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $5.91 or 0.00019740 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $431.24 million and approximately $18.42 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,932,075 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

