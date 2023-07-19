Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Shares Down 2.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 19,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 105,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.