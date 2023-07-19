Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.3 %
Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 37,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
