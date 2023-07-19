Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.3 %

Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 37,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.