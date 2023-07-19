Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,515,700 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 2,017,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Gear Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GENGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 148,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

