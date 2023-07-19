Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.15. Genesis Land Development shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 2,328 shares trading hands.

Genesis Land Development Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The firm has a market cap of C$121.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.09.

Get Genesis Land Development alerts:

Genesis Land Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Genesis Land Development’s previous None dividend of $0.08.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.