Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 532.0 days.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS GRRMF remained flat at $120.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

