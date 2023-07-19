GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sells $12,203,800.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GitLab Stock Down 3.3 %

GTLB traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $52.17. 3,676,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,436. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.