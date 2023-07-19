GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sells $12,203,800.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
GitLab Stock Down 3.3 %
GTLB traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $52.17. 3,676,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,436. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.18.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.