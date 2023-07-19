Global Investors Lp Viking Sells 1,500,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,234,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. 6,120,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,331. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 901,628 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBIO. SVB Securities upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

