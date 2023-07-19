GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 184.3 days.

GMO internet group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of GMOYF traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. 680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. GMO internet group has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $21.20.

Get GMO internet group alerts:

About GMO internet group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.