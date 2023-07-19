GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 184.3 days.
GMO internet group Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of GMOYF traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. 680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. GMO internet group has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $21.20.
About GMO internet group
