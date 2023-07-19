Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,644,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 2,183,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,017.0 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

ELKMF stock remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Gold Road Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELKMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gold Road Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gold Road Resources in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company also controls 100% of tenements covering 3,250 square kilometers across Yamarna.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.