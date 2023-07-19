Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Raised to C$0.75

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$0.70 to C$0.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.04.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

