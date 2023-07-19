Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) versus Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Head to Head Review

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) and Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goodfood Market and Diversey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diversey $2.77 billion 0.98 -$169.30 million ($0.58) -14.47

Goodfood Market has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversey.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodfood Market 2 2 0 0 1.50 Diversey 1 10 0 0 1.91

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Goodfood Market and Diversey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Goodfood Market presently has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.80%. Diversey has a consensus price target of $7.57, indicating a potential downside of 9.81%. Given Goodfood Market’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goodfood Market is more favorable than Diversey.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Diversey shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Diversey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goodfood Market and Diversey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A Diversey -6.56% 12.53% 2.00%

Summary

Diversey beats Goodfood Market on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. This segment serves customers in the healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. The Food & Beverage segment provides a range of products, solutions, equipment, and machines, such as chemical products, engineering and equipment solutions, knowledge-based services, training through its Diversey Hygiene Academy, and water treatment. This segment serves customers in the brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As of July 5, 2023, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Solenis LLC.

