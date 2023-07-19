Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

GHIXW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 17,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,976. Gores Holdings IX has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 361.8% in the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200,546 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Gores Holdings IX

The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.