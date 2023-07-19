Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $487,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,137,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,924,000 after purchasing an additional 848,338 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,363,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,490,000.

NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $104.21. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

