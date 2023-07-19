Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 800,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 142,470 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.16.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

