Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,839. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

