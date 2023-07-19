Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Great Elm Group Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ GEG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.49.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 172.9% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
