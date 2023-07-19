Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $417,811.18

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $417,811.18 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,914.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00308112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.58 or 0.00817595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00554468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00062811 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00129013 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

