Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

GGDVY stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. 732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28.

Guangdong Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $2.6647 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is an increase from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $1.14. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

