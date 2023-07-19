Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Stock Up 3.8 %

HAE opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Haemonetics by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,339,000 after acquiring an additional 454,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,932,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1,335.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 378,219 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

