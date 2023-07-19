Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLFDY. Liberum Capital upgraded Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

HLFDY stock remained flat at $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.1566 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

