Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 111,516 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 15,131.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,516 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 164,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

