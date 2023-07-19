Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 10,262 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $126.25. The stock had a trading volume of 892,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.31. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,854,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,005 shares of company stock worth $54,912,075. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

