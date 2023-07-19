Head to Head Comparison: Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) and SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) and SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SNC-Lavalin Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Energy Services of America pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SNC-Lavalin Group pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of SNC-Lavalin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Services of America $233.25 million N/A N/A $0.18 16.17 SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A $1.89 14.33

This table compares Energy Services of America and SNC-Lavalin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SNC-Lavalin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Energy Services of America and SNC-Lavalin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Services of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 SNC-Lavalin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus target price of $40.40, suggesting a potential upside of 49.41%. Given SNC-Lavalin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SNC-Lavalin Group is more favorable than Energy Services of America.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Services of America and SNC-Lavalin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Energy Services of America beats SNC-Lavalin Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers a range of electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. It serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction management services for clients across the nuclear life cycle; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, including power plants, water supply and treatment systems, and desalination plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit, and mining and metallurgy project. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was founded in 1911 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

