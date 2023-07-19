Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Booking by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Booking by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,875,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $38.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,943.46. 34,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,256. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,998.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,674.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,553.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,766.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

