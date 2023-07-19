HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HLKHF stock remained flat at $74.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $77.55 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

