Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 8,175 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.68, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.