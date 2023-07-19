Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 331,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $192.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.78. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

