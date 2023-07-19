HI One Day Volume Tops $345,615.53 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $345,615.53 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021347 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,007.51 or 1.00006549 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00205504 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $371,434.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.