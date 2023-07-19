High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Up 1.2%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 45,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 62,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,656.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in High Income Securities Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in High Income Securities Fund by 71.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

