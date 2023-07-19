Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Down 25.4% in June

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HTHIY stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.71. 97,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $20.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

