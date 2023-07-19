Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $248.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.43 million. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

