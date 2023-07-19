Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 38.9% in June

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hongkong Land Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of HNGKY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hongkong Land
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.