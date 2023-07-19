Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 38.9% in June

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hongkong Land Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of HNGKY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

