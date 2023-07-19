Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 1% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $111.47 million and $4.01 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.01 or 0.00026787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00105497 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,919,731 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

