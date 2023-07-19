HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total value of $4,731,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,708,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HUBS traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $568.62. 392,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,579. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $571.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after buying an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.81.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

